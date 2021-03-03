Cedar Falls man sentenced on gun charges from 2020 police chase

CEDAR FALLS — A Cedar Falls man who led police on a high-speed chase last year has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison.

After serving his prison time for a charge of felon in possession of a firearm, Rocky Truax, 34, will be on supervised release for three years.

According to court records, Truax was found with meth, marijuana, alprazolam pills and a gun during a December 2019 traffic stop.

Then on March 6, 2020, Waterloo police attempted to pull him over for speeding at 3 a.m. on U.S. Highway 218.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The resulting chase reached speeds of 80 mph in a 45 mph zone while driving on the wrong side of a divided highway before heading toward his mobile home park, according to prosecutors.

“Mr. Truax led officers on a high-speed chase that culminated with Mr. Truax driving over several small trees near a mobile home park and then coming to rest against a larger tree,” his defense attorney, Samuel Cross, recounted in a sentencing memo to the court.

Officers found stolen power tools, meth and brass knuckles in the car, and when they searched his house they found a .22-caliber Ruger pistol and other stolen items.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.