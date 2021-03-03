 Skip to main content
Cedar Falls man sentenced on gun charges from 2020 police chase
Cedar Falls man sentenced on gun charges from 2020 police chase

Rocky Allen Truax

Rocky Allen Truax: 

Cedar Falls man indicted on gun charge from chase

CEDAR FALLS — A Cedar Falls man who led police on a high-speed chase last year has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison.

After serving his prison time for a charge of felon in possession of a firearm, Rocky Truax, 34, will be on supervised release for three years.

According to court records, Truax was found with meth, marijuana, alprazolam pills and a gun during a December 2019 traffic stop.

Then on March 6, 2020, Waterloo police attempted to pull him over for speeding at 3 a.m. on U.S. Highway 218.

The resulting chase reached speeds of 80 mph in a 45 mph zone while driving on the wrong side of a divided highway before heading toward his mobile home park, according to prosecutors.

“Mr. Truax led officers on a high-speed chase that culminated with Mr. Truax driving over several small trees near a mobile home park and then coming to rest against a larger tree,” his defense attorney, Samuel Cross, recounted in a sentencing memo to the court.

Officers found stolen power tools, meth and brass knuckles in the car, and when they searched his house they found a .22-caliber Ruger pistol and other stolen items.

