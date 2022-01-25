Cedar Falls man sentenced in child porn investigation

CEDAR FALLS – A Cedar Falls man has been sentenced to almost three decades in prison for child porn charges.

Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Joshua Nathanael Baird, 40, formerly of Hampton, to 29 years and six months in prison on a charge of sexual exploitation of a child during a Friday hearing in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. Under the sentence, he will serve five years of supervised release following prison.

Authorities allege Baird enticed a girl to perform in sexual conduct which was recorded with a Samsung cell phone in February 2021. He sent some of the images through the Kik Messenger app to a person who turned out to be an undercover officer.

He also allegedly sent a video of a girl having sexual contact with an animal to a Kik group and had exchanged sexual images and videos with a teen from Melbourne, Australia.

The case was investigated by the FBI, and authorities searched his home in February 2021.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.