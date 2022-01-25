 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Cedar Falls man sentenced in child porn investigation

  • 0
051016jr-federal-courthouse-spring

U.S. District Courthouse, Cedar Rapids

 JEFF REINITZ

CEDAR FALLS – A Cedar Falls man has been sentenced to almost three decades in prison for child porn charges.

Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Joshua Nathanael Baird, 40, formerly of Hampton, to 29 years and six months in prison on a charge of sexual exploitation of a child during a Friday hearing in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. Under the sentence, he will serve five years of supervised release following prison.

Authorities allege Baird enticed a girl to perform in sexual conduct which was recorded with a Samsung cell phone in February 2021. He sent some of the images through the Kik Messenger app to a person who turned out to be an undercover officer.

He also allegedly sent a video of a girl having sexual contact with an animal to a Kik group and had exchanged sexual images and videos with a teen from Melbourne, Australia.

The case was investigated by the FBI, and authorities searched his home in February 2021.

A look at the challenges 2021 has posed to local governments across the nation and how they have overcome them. For example, Supervisor Cindy Chavez of Santa Clara County, helped rally her county to aid those most vulnerable to COVID-19 and Karen Fegely, the Deputy Commerce Director at City of Philadelphia, aided businesses hit by lockdowns with much-needed grants. Source by: Stringr
5 months for $5
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WikiLeaks' Assange gets chance to take extradition case to UK's top court

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News