Cedar Falls man sentenced for bank fraud, awaits livestock neglect case

CEDAR FALLS — A Cedar Falls man awaiting trial after 800 pigs died of dehydration and malnutrition at his feeding facility has been sentenced to jail in an unrelated check kiting scheme at a business he managed.

Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Nolan Otto DeWall, 39, to a year and a day in jail on a charge of bank fraud during a hearing in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday. He was ordered to pay $217,441 in restitution to his business partners and will be on supervised release for two years following jail.

The court also imposed special conditions regarding employment that involves working with money.

The judge also ordered the bank fraud jail time run consecutive to any sentence handed down in his pending misdemeanor livestock neglect case in state court.

Authorities allege DeWall moved money between bank accounts to falsely inflate accounts to cover checks for Voorhies Grain Inc., an agricultural cooperative he managed and owned part of, four years ago.

Defense attorney Melanie Keiper argued for leniency for DeWall, noting he had admitted to the wrongdoing years ago, was remorseful and had already begun paying back the money.

Keiper also noted DeWall wasn’t seeking a lavish lifestyle or to hurt anyone. Instead, he was trying to keep a business afloat.

Voorhies Grain was having financial difficulties, and DeWall allegedly shuffled money from a trucking company he partially owned to cover checks written to Voorhies customers, the defense said.

“Mr. DeWall … was in over his head at Voorhies, and was not able to dig the company out, causing him to use poor judgment,” Keiper wrote in a sentencing memo.

DeWall “did not benefit from this crime and has only suffered from it,” his brother wrote in a letter to the court.

Both companies also suffered, and the trucking company, Triple D Enterprises, collapsed, leaving a negative $247,000 balance, according to authorities.

One of DeWall’s partners in the trucking business had to file for personal bankruptcy and another partner was forced to repay the trucking company’s negative bank balance at its bank with personal funds and a loan, according to prosecutors.

A February court date has been sent for his livestock neglect case.

DeWall was hired to raise baby pigs at his farm in rural Cedar Falls in December 2021. Some 800 pigs died at the facility in less than two weeks. Authorities found that feeders were empty and water bowls weren’t hooked up, according to court records.

