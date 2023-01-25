Cedar Falls man sentenced for bank fraud, awaits livestock neglect case

CEDAR FALLS — A Cedar Falls man awaiting trial after 800 pigs died of dehydration and malnutrition at his feeding facility has been sentenced to jail in an unrelated check kiting scheme at a business he managed.
Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Nolan Otto DeWall, 39, to a year and a day in jail on a charge of bank fraud during a hearing in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday. He was ordered to pay $217,441 in restitution to his business partners and will be on supervised release for two years following jail.
The court also imposed special conditions regarding employment that involves working with money.
The judge also ordered the bank fraud jail time run consecutive to any sentence handed down in his pending misdemeanor livestock neglect case in state court.
Authorities allege DeWall moved money between bank accounts to falsely inflate accounts to cover checks for Voorhies Grain Inc., an agricultural cooperative he managed and owned part of, four years ago.
Defense attorney Melanie Keiper argued for leniency for DeWall, noting he had admitted to the wrongdoing years ago, was remorseful and had already begun paying back the money.
Keiper also noted DeWall wasn’t seeking a lavish lifestyle or to hurt anyone. Instead, he was trying to keep a business afloat.
Voorhies Grain was having financial difficulties, and DeWall allegedly shuffled money from a trucking company he partially owned to cover checks written to Voorhies customers, the defense said.
“Mr. DeWall … was in over his head at Voorhies, and was not able to dig the company out, causing him to use poor judgment,” Keiper wrote in a sentencing memo.
DeWall “did not benefit from this crime and has only suffered from it,” his brother wrote in a letter to the court.
Both companies also suffered, and the trucking company, Triple D Enterprises, collapsed, leaving a negative $247,000 balance, according to authorities.
One of DeWall’s partners in the trucking business had to file for personal bankruptcy and another partner was forced to repay the trucking company’s negative bank balance at its bank with personal funds and a loan, according to prosecutors.
A February court date has been sent for his livestock neglect case.
DeWall was hired to raise baby pigs at his farm in rural Cedar Falls in December 2021. Some 800 pigs died at the facility in less than two weeks. Authorities found that feeders were empty and water bowls weren’t hooked up, according to court records.
The US states with the most organic farms
U.S. States With the Most Organic Farms
Photo Credit: veeterzy / Shutterstock
As the force that feeds and nourishes the population, agriculture is one of the most vital industries in the U.S. economy. To accommodate the country’s growth over the years, agricultural practices have evolved to become more efficient, capable of reliably meeting the population’s daily needs. But these efficient practices also come with environmental costs, and many farmers and consumers are increasingly seeking out more sustainable alternatives.
Organic farming is an approach to agriculture that attempts to mimic nature and natural processes when raising crops and livestock. Rather than using techniques of larger-scale industrial agriculture, like genetic modifications, monoculture farming, and synthetic fertilizers and pesticides, organic farmers seek to conserve biodiversity and natural resources on their farmland.
Organic products have seen a boom in demand in recent years, and there are a number of reasons why consumers might be seeking out organic products. Organic techniques appeal to environmentalist consumers who value a more
sustainable approach to agriculture that promotes biodiversity, limits pollution, and increases carbon capture. For meat and dairy consumers, livestock production on organic farms is considered to be a more ethical and humane way to raise animals because they are given more access to the outdoors, better feed, and fewer hormones and antibiotics. Health-conscious consumers can point to evidence that organic products have health benefits like greater nutrient density and lower levels of toxic metals and pesticide residue than conventional agricultural products.
Whatever the reasons, organic farming has increased substantially over the last decade or so. In 2008, the U.S. had 10,903 organic farms covering around 4 million acres of farmland. In 2019, there were nearly 16,500 organic farms on 5.5 million acres. And these farms have grown alongside consumer demand: the sales of organic products have more than tripled over the same span, rising from $3.1 billion to $9.9 billion.
Shutterstock
Organic food sales have more than tripled since 2008
Within the nearly $10 billion organic food market, milk, chicken, and eggs are the top-selling products. Organic milk leads all products with sales of more than $1.5 billion per year, while chicken sees $1.1 billion in sales annually and eggs generate $887 million. Apples are the top-selling form of organic produce, with $475 million in annual sales.
Milk and chicken are the top two organic commodities
While the organic farming industry has seen tremendous growth, not all farmers are adopting organic practices. Many large-scale agricultural operations in the Midwest and South have relatively low numbers of organic farms and acreage devoted to such operations. But one location where organic agriculture has taken hold deeply is California. California is home to more than 3,000 organic farms—more than twice the next-highest state—and the total acreage of organic farms in the state totals nearly 1 million acres.
California accounts for nearly 20% of US organic farms and acreage
California is the nation’s
top state for agricultural sales overall, so it is unsurprising that the state is also the leader in organic production. In relative terms, several other states devote a greater share of their farmland to organic farming than California, where organic farms represent only about 4% of the state’s agricultural acreage. Instead, the list of top states for organic farms on a relative basis is led by northeastern states including Maine, New York, and Vermont—the runaway leader, where organic acreage accounts for nearly 17% of its total.
The data used in this analysis is from the USDA. To identify the states with the most organic farms, researchers at
Commodity.com calculated the total certified organic acres operated as a percentage of total farmland in each state. In the event of a tie, the state with the greater number of organic farms as a percentage of total farms was ranked higher. Only states with available data from the USDA were included in the analysis.
Here are the states with the most organic farms.
15. Ohio
Photo Credit: Ronald E Grafe / Shutterstock
Organic acreage as a percentage of total: 0.82% Organic farms as a percentage of total: 1.01% Total organic acreage: 111,920 Total organic farms: 785 Total value of organic products sold: $116,999,000
Shutterstock
14. Maryland
Photo Credit: kallen1979 / Shutterstock
Organic acreage as a percentage of total: 0.86% Organic farms as a percentage of total: 0.97% Total organic acreage: 17,196 Total organic farms: 120 Total value of organic products sold: $50,080,000
Shutterstock
13. Utah
Photo Credit: Dmitry Pichugin / Shutterstock
Organic acreage as a percentage of total: 0.88% Organic farms as a percentage of total: 0.27% Total organic acreage: 94,591 Total organic farms: 48 Total value of organic products sold: $26,903,000
Shutterstock
12. Oregon
Photo Credit: Joshua Rainey Photography / Shutterstock
Organic acreage as a percentage of total: 1.24% Organic farms as a percentage of total: 1.22% Total organic acreage: 196,045 Total organic farms: 455 Total value of organic products sold: $454,406,000
Shutterstock
11. Michigan
Photo Credit: Luis-Fernandez / Shutterstock
Organic acreage as a percentage of total: 1.25% Organic farms as a percentage of total: 1.15% Total organic acreage: 122,253 Total organic farms: 541 Total value of organic products sold: $230,955,000
Shutterstock
10. Pennsylvania
Photo Credit: Jon Bilous / Shutterstock
Organic acreage as a percentage of total: 1.47% Organic farms as a percentage of total: 1.79% Total organic acreage: 107,550 Total organic farms: 944 Total value of organic products sold: $741,764,000
Shutterstock
9. Idaho
Photo Credit: B Brown / Shutterstock
Organic acreage as a percentage of total: 1.57% Organic farms as a percentage of total: 0.98% Total organic acreage: 180,732 Total organic farms: 240 Total value of organic products sold: $205,968,000
Shutterstock
8. Nevada
Photo Credit: SNEHIT PHOTO / Shutterstock
Organic acreage as a percentage of total: 1.60% Organic farms as a percentage of total: 1.19% Total organic acreage: 97,868 Total organic farms: 40 Total value of organic products sold: $66,803,000
Shutterstock
7. Massachusetts
Photo Credit: Christian Delbert / Shutterstock
Organic acreage as a percentage of total: 1.63% Organic farms as a percentage of total: 1.85% Total organic acreage: 8,170 Total organic farms: 133 Total value of organic products sold: $32,895,000
Shutterstock
6. Wisconsin
Photo Credit: James.Pintar / Shutterstock
Organic acreage as a percentage of total: 1.75% Organic farms as a percentage of total: 2.10% Total organic acreage: 250,940 Total organic farms: 1,364 Total value of organic products sold: $268,921,000
Shutterstock
5. New Hampshire
Photo Credit: RaulCano / Shutterstock
Organic acreage as a percentage of total: 2.72% Organic farms as a percentage of total: 1.95% Total organic acreage: 11,708 Total organic farms: 80 Total value of organic products sold: $11,274,000
Shutterstock
4. California
Photo Credit: veeterzy / Shutterstock
Organic acreage as a percentage of total: 3.97% Organic farms as a percentage of total: 4.31% Total organic acreage: 965,257 Total organic farms: 3,012 Total value of organic products sold: $3,596,923,000
Shutterstock
3. Maine
Photo Credit: KWJPHOTOART / Shutterstock
Organic acreage as a percentage of total: 4.25% Organic farms as a percentage of total: 6.00% Total organic acreage: 55,261 Total organic farms: 456 Total value of organic products sold: $63,820,000
Shutterstock
2. New York
Photo Credit: redtbird02 / Shutterstock
Organic acreage as a percentage of total: 4.68% Organic farms as a percentage of total: 3.96% Total organic acreage: 323,081 Total organic farms: 1,321 Total value of organic products sold: $298,420,000
Shutterstock
1. Vermont
Photo Credit: haveseen / Shutterstock
Organic acreage as a percentage of total: 16.92% Organic farms as a percentage of total: 9.63% Total organic acreage: 203,002 Total organic farms: 655 Total value of organic products sold: $159,742,000
Shutterstock
