You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Cedar Falls man pleads in Waterloo home invasion
0 comments
top story

Cedar Falls man pleads in Waterloo home invasion

{{featured_button_text}}
Joshua Bo Truax

Joshua Bo Truax

WATERLOO -- A Cedar Falls man has pleaded to weapons charges in connection with a home invasion at Waterloo home in October.

Joshua Bo Truax, 36, pleaded to one count of felon in possession of a firearm Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. Sentencing will be at a later date.

Authorities allege Truax was carrying a stolen Alex Pro .223-caliber rifle when he and others entered a home on Western Avenue on Oct. 21. A struggle broke out in the house, and one of the intruders fired a gun that grazed a victim’s face.

Truax, who is barred from handling firearms because of prior convictions for extortion and methamphetamine, fled before police arrived and was captured a few days later.

Officers found alleged accomplices James Welton of Independence and Larry Clayton of Hazleton inside the home. A fourth person, Cassandra Wright, also fled the home and was found the following day.

Weldon was also indicted on federal firearm charges.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News