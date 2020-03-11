Cedar Falls man pleads in Waterloo home invasion

WATERLOO -- A Cedar Falls man has pleaded to weapons charges in connection with a home invasion at Waterloo home in October.

Joshua Bo Truax, 36, pleaded to one count of felon in possession of a firearm Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. Sentencing will be at a later date.

Authorities allege Truax was carrying a stolen Alex Pro .223-caliber rifle when he and others entered a home on Western Avenue on Oct. 21. A struggle broke out in the house, and one of the intruders fired a gun that grazed a victim’s face.

Truax, who is barred from handling firearms because of prior convictions for extortion and methamphetamine, fled before police arrived and was captured a few days later.

Officers found alleged accomplices James Welton of Independence and Larry Clayton of Hazleton inside the home. A fourth person, Cassandra Wright, also fled the home and was found the following day.

Weldon was also indicted on federal firearm charges.

