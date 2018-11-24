CEDAR FALLS – A Cedar Falls man who allegedly stole pain medicine from veterans' mail will be sent back to Tennessee for allegedly violating his pretrial release.
Craig Christopher Diciccio, 47, was detained last week and waived transfer back to Tennessee where he awaits sentencing on one count of federal mail theft. Court records allege Diciccio violated the terms of his pretrial release.
Diciccio had been a maintenance supervisor at the Postal Service’s Knoxville Processing and Distribution Center in May 2017 when the Postal Service Office of the Inspector General began investigating missing packages of medication sent by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs.
The missing parcels disappeared after passing through the Knoxville facility, and investigators set up hidden cameras in the sorting area. Surveillance footage showed Dicicco taking packages with medication, according to court records.
Investigators confronted Dicicco in November 2017, and he allegedly admitted to stealing 24 Veterans Administration packages between April and October 2017. He said he had become dependent on pain medicine after back surgery two years earlier, and he said he was able to identify color-coded controlled substance labels on the VA packages, according to court records. Authorities estimate he took $737 worth of medications.
He later moved to Cedar Falls for work, and he wasn’t charged until August 2018. He pleaded guilty in September 2018 in U.S. District Court for Eastern Tennessee and is scheduled to be sentenced in January.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.