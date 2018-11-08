CEDAR FALLS – A Cedar Falls man has pleaded to federal obscenity charges following online contact with someone he thought was a 13-year-old girl.
Matthew Neberman, 30, entered a guilty plea to a charge of attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids on Oct. 30. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000, and sentencing will be at a later date.
Under the plea agreement, an enticement charge will be dismissed.
Details weren’t available, but court records alleged that April and May 2016, Neberman attempted to entice a person her believed was under age 18 to engage in sexual activity and child pornography. He is also accused of trying to transmit obscene material to another person who he believed was younger than 16.
Then on April 11 and May 25, 2016, he was involved in an online discussion with someone he thought was a 13-year-old girl, and he committed a sex act on a webcam in an attempt to persuade her to commit sex acts and to send him photos or videos of the sex acts, court records state. The “girl” turned out to be an undercover officer.
A grand jury returned an indictment charging Neberman in August, and he was arrested in September.
