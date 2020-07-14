Cedar Falls man indicted on gun charge from chase

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A federal grand jury has indicted a Cedar Falls man on weapons charges in connection with a March chase.

The grand jury handed up the indictment charging Rocky Allen Truax, 33, on one count of felon in possession of a firearm last week in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. He has been detained pending a hearing.

Truax led Waterloo police on a chase after an officer spotted his Honda Accord running a red light on Highway 218 around 3:10 a.m. March 6. He allegedly refused to stop, and the chase reached speeds of up to 80 mph in a 45 mph zone and headed into Five Seasons mobile home park at 60 mph before the Honda crashed into a tree at the dead end of Five Seasons Boulevard.

Police found meth in Truax’s jacket, and a .22-caliber Ruger pistol was found in his Jade Road home.

Truax is also awaiting trial for theft and criminal mischief charges for allegedly cutting catalytic converters from a car parked on Falls Avenue and a U-Haul truck parked on University Avenue in February.

