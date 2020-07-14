Cedar Falls man indicted on gun charge from chase

WATERLOO – A federal grand jury has indicted a Cedar Falls man on weapons charges in connection with a March chase.
The grand jury handed up the indictment charging Rocky Allen Truax, 33, on one count of felon in possession of a firearm last week in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. He has been detained pending a hearing.
Truax led Waterloo police on a chase after an officer spotted his Honda Accord running a red light on Highway 218 around 3:10 a.m. March 6. He allegedly refused to stop, and the chase reached speeds of up to 80 mph in a 45 mph zone and headed into Five Seasons mobile home park at 60 mph before the Honda crashed into a tree at the dead end of Five Seasons Boulevard.
Police found meth in Truax’s jacket, and a .22-caliber Ruger pistol was found in his Jade Road home.
Truax is also awaiting trial for theft and criminal mischief charges for allegedly cutting catalytic converters from a car parked on Falls Avenue and a U-Haul truck parked on University Avenue in February.
WATCH NOW: Courier rescue videos
WATCH NOW: Courier rescue videos
From the Courier archives: Videos of emergency workers and good Samaritans pulling off dramatic rescues in the Cedar Valley.
Two fishermen rescued a dog from the Cedar River near downtown Waterloo, Iowa, on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.
A man on a personal watercraft ran into trouble while traveling on the flooded Cedar River near Evansdale, Iowa, on Friday, Sept. 23, 2016. Cr…
An afternoon voyage ended in a rescue for a Waterloo couple July 2, 2015.
Bodycam video shows Buchanan County, Iowa, deputies and Independence police rescue a man trapped in a burning house on March 2, 2019.
Raw footage of firefighters rescuing a driver from an overturned truck following a collision on Highway 218 south of Washburn, Iowa. April 1, 2014.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.