Cedar Falls man facing prison following sex abuse conviction

CEDAR FALLS – A judge has found a Cedar Falls man guilty of sexually abusing a boy over several years.

The judge also found Tenko Wilde, 29, guilty of abusing a second boy on one occasion.

Judge Joel Dalrymple found Wilde guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child, four counts of second-degree sexual abuse and one count of indecent contact with a child in a ruling issued July 17.

Wilde, who changed his name from Roman Casey Grey Bezek in April 2020, was involved with the “furry” subculture — people who adopt animal personas, often using online avatars depicting animals with human features. Several other young adult furries from other states came to live with Wilde in mobile homes he owned in Cedar Falls, according to court records.

Authorities allege Wilde had sex with two children who were under 12 years old at the time.

Wilde briefly became the focus of a police and Iowa Department of Human Services investigation in 2015 after one of the boys described the abuse to a family friend. When the friend mentioned it to Wilde, he became emotional and washed his bedding, witnesses said. But the child, who was age 3 at the time, wasn’t able to repeat the allegations, and the case was closed, court records state.

