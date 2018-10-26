Try 1 month for 99¢

CEDAR FALLS — A Cedar Falls man has been arrested in connection with drugs found during a search of his home.

Jagger Dewayne Wright, 23, of 1009 College St., was arrested Thursday for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine, possession of morphine and unlawful possession of prescription drugs.

Officers with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force searched the College Street address on June 5 and found 1.2 kilograms of marijuana in heat-sealed bags, $5,000 in cash, 4 grams of powder cocaine, seven morphine tablets and more than 50 alprazolam pills, according to court records.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
4
0
2
1

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments