CEDAR FALLS — A Cedar Falls man has been arrested in connection with drugs found during a search of his home.
Jagger Dewayne Wright, 23, of 1009 College St., was arrested Thursday for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine, possession of morphine and unlawful possession of prescription drugs.
Officers with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force searched the College Street address on June 5 and found 1.2 kilograms of marijuana in heat-sealed bags, $5,000 in cash, 4 grams of powder cocaine, seven morphine tablets and more than 50 alprazolam pills, according to court records.
