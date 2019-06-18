FORT ATKINSON – A teen has pleaded guilty to reduced charges in connection with an assault at a rural Fort Atkinson home.
Braxton Lee Smith, 19, of Cedar Falls, entered an Alford plea --- not admitting guilt but acknowledging a plea would be in his best interest --- to a single charge of misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor on June 4 in Winneshiek County Count District Court.
Under the plea agreement, related charges of false imprisonment, assault with intent to commit sex abuse and misdemeanor assault were dismissed, and Smith will be on six months of self probation and will pay a $65 civil penalty plus costs.
You have free articles remaining.
As part of a deferred judgment granted by the court, the case will be expunged from his record when the probation period is completed.
In the plea, Smith admitted he encouraged a person under age 18 to commit a delinquent act.
Authorities allege Smith and another teen held down a male youth while a third person assaulted him in June 2018. Four South Winneshiek students who are juveniles were also charged in the incident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.