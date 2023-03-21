CEDAR FALLS — A Cedar Falls man died a day after arriving at federal prison to serve time for bank fraud.

Nolan Otto DeWall, 39, died March 8 at a satellite camp at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth, Kansas, according to the Department of Justice.

His obituary attributed his death to a heart condition.

According to officials, DeWall was found unresponsive around noon, and staff started life-saving measures. Crews with Leavenworth County EMS took him to the hospital. He was subsequently pronounced dead, according to a news release.

DeWall had been sentenced to a year and a day behind bars and was to pay $217,000 in restitution on a bank fraud charge stemming from the finances of businesses he operated.

His death came the day he was scheduled to plead to misdemeanor livestock neglect charges in the death of some 800 pigs that died on his rural Cedar Falls farm in December 2021. Prosecutors have since dismissed the case.