Cedar Falls man detained in April chase, crash

CEDAR FALLS – A Cedar Falls man has been arrested in connection with a high-speed chase in April that ended in a crash.

Titus Sarwah, 22, of 1308 Franklin St., was arrested Friday on a warrant for eluding, interference and possession of marijuana. He was also cited for speeding, failure to maintain control, driving without a license and improper rear lights.

Bond was set at $5,000.

According to court records, a Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull over a Honda Civic with Minnesota plates driving north on Highway 218 without any taillights at about 11:35 p.m. on April 4.

The driver refused to stop and accelerated to 120 mph, records state. The Civic crashed at the Greenhill Road exit, and the driver ran off and disappeared.

Deputies found Sarwah’s cell phone and a small bag of marijuana inside the vehicle.

