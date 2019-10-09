{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS – A Cedar Falls man has been convicted of sexually abusing a girl.

Jurors announced Tuesday that they found Jerry Wayne Evans Jr., 55, guilty of three counts of third-degree sexual abuse. Each count carries up to 10 years in prison, and sentencing will be at a later date.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Authorities allege Evans had engaged in sexual acts with the girl in 2016 and 2017 in exchange for favors. Cedar Falls police were told of the abuse in April 2018, and Evans was arrested the following month.

Trial began Oct. 1 in Black Hawk County District Court in Waterloo.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
1
4

Tags

Load comments