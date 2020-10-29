 Skip to main content
Cedar Falls man charged with indecent exposure in Waverly Walmart incident
WAVERLY – A Cedar Falls sex offender was arrested for allegedly exposing himself to a girl at the Walmart in Waverly over the weekend.

Waverly police arrested 37-year-old Anthony Dean Knudsen for misdemeanor indecent exposure after bystanders prevented him from fleeing the store. As of Wednesday, he remained in the Bremer County Jail.

Corrections officials have also filed a parole violation complaint in the matter.

According to court records, the 11-year-old girl told authorities Knudsen was being “creepy” to her in an aisle around 3:55 p.m. Sunday. The girl left the aisle, and when she looked back she saw Knudsen with his genitals out of his pants.

Knudsen is on the state sex offender registry with lifetime parole in connection with a November 2005 incident involving a girl under age 14 in Butler County. He was charged with second-degree sexual abuse and pleaded to the lesser charge of felony lascivious acts with a child and was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison. He was released from prison in 2011.



