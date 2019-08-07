CEDAR FALLS -- A Cedar Falls driver was charged with leaving the scene of an accident in which police say he hit a woman walking at night.
Taylor William Scott, 27, of 2115 College St., No. 24, was arrested Wednesday at home and charged with leaving the scene of an injury accident, a serious misdemeanor, as well as driving while barred and providing false identification.
Cedar Falls Police were called to an accident at around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday for a car crash involving a pedestrian in the 2000 block of Valley Park Drive.
Police say Scott hit a woman with his vehicle and drove away. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not release her name.
Police say they got a description of the vehicle involved and located it at Scott's residence at around 1:50 a.m., where they arrested Scott.
