Cedar Falls man arrested on sex abuse charges

Cedar Falls police arrested Daniel Richard Definbaugh, 47, of 700 W. Ridgeway Ave., on Tuesday for two counts of second-degree sexual abuse. Bond was set at $100,000.

Authorities allege Definbaugh had sexual contact with a girl in 2018 when she was 2 years old. He also had sex with an adult woman while the child was present, according to court records.