Cedar Falls man arrested on sex abuse charges
breaking top story

Cedar Falls man arrested on sex abuse charges

CEDAR FALLS -- A Cedar Falls man has been arrested for allegedly having sexual contact with a toddler.

Cedar Falls police arrested Daniel Richard Definbaugh, 47, of 700 W. Ridgeway Ave., on Tuesday for two counts of second-degree sexual abuse. Bond was set at $100,000.

Authorities allege Definbaugh had sexual contact with a girl in 2018 when she was 2 years old. He also had sex with an adult woman while the child was present, according to court records.

Police received a tip about the incidents in July 2020.

