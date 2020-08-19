Cedar Falls man arrested on sex abuse charges

CEDAR FALLS -- A Cedar Falls man has been arrested for allegedly having sexual contact with a toddler.
Cedar Falls police arrested Daniel Richard Definbaugh, 47, of 700 W. Ridgeway Ave., on Tuesday for two counts of second-degree sexual abuse. Bond was set at $100,000.
Authorities allege Definbaugh had sexual contact with a girl in 2018 when she was 2 years old. He also had sex with an adult woman while the child was present, according to court records.
Police received a tip about the incidents in July 2020.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.