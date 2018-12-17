WATERLOO – A Cedar Falls man has been arrested in connection with a November stabbing in Waterloo.
Jimmy Nabor Huynh, 22, of 212 Calumett Drive, was arrested Sunday on one count of willful injury causing serious injury. His bond was set at $10,000.
Police allege Huynh was involved in an argument with Denis Kekic in the parking lot outside an apartment building on Langley Road around 3:35 p.m. on Nov. 8, and Huyhn allegedly stabbed Kekic with a pocket knife.
Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took Kekic to Covenant Medical Center where he was treated for wounds to his left side, shoulder and forearm.
