Cedar Falls man arrested in Waterloo shooting

WATERLOO – A Cedar Falls man has been arrested for allegedly shooting at his ex-girlfriend’s house in Waterloo on Saturday night.

Police arrested Dillon David Grundman, 22, of 2112 Merner Ave., for intimidation with a weapon, going armed and carrying weapons. He was also arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and violation of the drug tax stamp act.

He was later released pending trial.

Residents called police after hearing gunfire around 8:35 p.m. Saturday. Someone fired at a home at 618 Independence Ave. from behind the house while people were inside.

A nearby security camera caught images of a vehicle leaving the area, and police stopped a vehicle matching the description at a West First Street address in Cedar Falls. Officers found a spent shell casing in the vehicle. Another vehicle was stopped as it left the house, and police found several firearms inside.

The drug charges stem from an Aug. 12 search at his Cedar Falls home where officers with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force and Cedar Falls police found almost 400 grams of marijuana, a 9 mm handgun and $14,000 in cash, according to court records.

