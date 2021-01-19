Cedar Falls man arrested in Waterloo chase, crash

WATERLOO – A Cedar Falls man has been charged in connection with chase that ended in a crash last week.

Carl Duane Clausen Jr., 41, of 5508 Peridot Road, was arrested Thursday for felony eluding, driving while suspended, possession of methamphetamine and reckless driving. He is also being detained on a warrant for an unrelated theft charge. Bond was set at $10,000.

According to police, a Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop Clausen’s Ford Focus in the area of 18th and Black Hawk streets around 2:15 p.m. Jan. 13.

The chase last about 10 minutes and reached speeds of 120 mph headed down Highway 20 before the fleeing vehicle lost control in the area of Sergeant Road.

Authorities found meth in the vehicle, according to court records.

