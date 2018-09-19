WATERLOO --- A Cedar Falls man has been arrested following a Tuesday chase with a stolen motorcycle in Waterloo.
Police said 25-year-old Matthew Bailey Boehmler, of 1238 Clark Drive, was taken to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital after he wiped out on Broadway Street near Kern Street during the pursuit. He was arrested for felony eluding, second-degree theft and driving while barred when he was released from the hospital later that day.
According to police, an officer attempted to stop a silver Honda motorcycle near the Highway 218 and Highway 20 interchange shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday. The chase continued until the crash at the Broadway curve, police said.
