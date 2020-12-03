 Skip to main content
Cedar Falls man arrested in high-speed chase
Cedar Falls man arrested in high-speed chase

John Paul McAhren

John Paul McAhren

WATERLOO – A Cedar Falls man was arrested for credit card fraud and other charged following a high-speed chase in Waterloo early Thursday.

John Paul McAhren, 36, of 517 W. Fifth St., Cedar Falls, was arrested for eluding, possession of methamphetamine, carrying weapons and interference in connection with the pursuit.

Police said McAhren had an outstanding warrant for credit card fraud for allegedly withdrawing money from a 15-year-old girl’s bank account in July. He was wanted on assault charges for allegedly threatening another motorist with an expandable baton during a Nov. 19 traffic accident.

When a Waterloo police officer attempted to stop him at the Kwik Star convenience store around 12:05 a.m. Thursday, McAhren took off north of Logan Avenue and headed out of town, according to police.

The chase lasted about 10 minutes until Stop Sticks deployed by Janesville police disabled his vehicle near Antique Acres on Waverly Road, police said.

Officers found meth, a glass pipe, a syringe and an expandable baton in his vehicle.

