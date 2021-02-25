Cedar Falls man arrested in FBI child porn investigation

CEDAR FALLS --- A Cedar Falls man has been charged in connection with a FBI child porn probe.

FBI agents said in court records that Joshua Nathanael Baird, 39, formerly of Hampton, sent nude images of a pre-pubescent girl and video of a girl having sexual contact with an animal on Feb. 12 and 13.

The images were sent to an undercover officer using the Kik messaging app, and the video was posted to a private Kik group chat, according to court records.

FBI agents began investigating Baird in January after he allegedly told an undercover officer on the Kik platform that he had access to children

Baird had an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids on Monday, and he remains in custody pending a further hearing.

