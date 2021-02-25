 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cedar Falls man arrested in FBI child porn investigation
0 comments
breaking top story

Cedar Falls man arrested in FBI child porn investigation

{{featured_button_text}}
Joshua Nathanael Baird

Joshua Nathanael Baird

CEDAR FALLS --- A Cedar Falls man has been charged in connection with a FBI child porn probe.

FBI agents said in court records that Joshua Nathanael Baird, 39, formerly of Hampton, sent nude images of a pre-pubescent girl and video of a girl having sexual contact with an animal on Feb. 12 and 13.

The images were sent to an undercover officer using the Kik messaging app, and the video was posted to a private Kik group chat, according to court records.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Try out our Editor's Special - Full year for just $26

FBI agents began investigating Baird in January after he allegedly told an undercover officer on the Kik platform that he had access to children

Baird had an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids on Monday, and he remains in custody pending a further hearing.

0 comments
0
1
0
0
6

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bicameral group push for LGBTQ protections bill

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News