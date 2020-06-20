Cedar Falls man arrested in burglary, assault after 2-hour search

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CEDAR FALLS -- A man was arrested at a North Cedar apartment building after police say he burglarized and assaulted residents, then fled from the police for nearly two hours.

Cedar Falls Police were called to 2308 Center St. in Cedar Falls at 4 a.m. Saturday for an assault in progress, according to a report.

When they arrived, they found two injured victims who named Kane Michael Swehla, 25, as their attacker. One woman was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

Police as well as deputies from the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office searched for Swehla for nearly two hours before finding and arresting him just before 6 a.m. It was unclear where Swehla was found.

Swehla was charged with felony first-degree burglary, felony assault while participating in a felony and felony domestic abuse assault, as well as third-degree criminal mischief and interference with official acts, both misdemeanors. He was also arrested on a warrant for willful serious injury.

Swehla was taken to the Black Hawk County Jail and remained there Saturday morning on a $70,000 bond.

