Cedar Falls man arrested for Waterloo burglary, theft
Cedar Falls man arrested for Waterloo burglary, theft

Justin Lee Meyer

WATERLOO --- A Cedar Falls man has been arrested for allegedly stealing money from a Waterloo apartment in April and taking a pickup truck in June.

Waterloo police arrested Justin Lee Meyer, 33, of 700 W. Ridgeway Ave., on Thursday for first-degree theft, third-degree burglary and possession of methamphetamine. Bond was set at $20,000.

Authorities alleged Meyer took a case containing $18,000 in cash and some passports from an apartment at 765 Russell Road on April 27. He was allegedly identified through a surveillance video.

Then on May 18, a Cedar Falls resident reported the theft of a Chevrolet Silverado. The vehicle was found on June 8 behind a home at 828 Forest Ave. in Waterloo. The truck’s bumpers, wheels and Chevy emblems had been painted black, and documents with Meyer’s name were found inside, according to court records.

Officers spotted Meyer in the 900 block of Anthony Street around 1 a.m. Thursday, and he was detained on the theft and burglary warrants. Officers also found a bag of meth in his pocket when he was being detained.

