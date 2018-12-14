Try 1 month for 99¢

CEDAR FALLS – A Cedar Falls man has been arrested for trying to steal clothing and merchandise from a department store.

When a Von Maur employee tried to stop Christopher Scott Harger on Tuesday and grabbed an item he was holding, the whole armload --- valued at $1,091 – spilled onto the floor, police said.

Harger took off empty-handed, running through the College Square parking lot before disappearing.

Investigators were able to identify Harger --- who has a prior conviction for trying to steal two crossbows from a honey bee farm in Cherokee in 2015 --- through a store surveillance video.

Harger, 44, of 1821 Clay St., was arrested for second-degree theft. He was later released from jail.

