CEDAR FALLS – A Cedar Falls man has been arrested after he allegedly shot the neighbor’s cat with a shotgun on Sunday morning.
Robert George Frohn, 88, told police he shot the cat because it was on his property at 804 Walnut St. and was meowing, according to court records.
Records state the shooting happened at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday while Frohn was on his back porch, and he fired one round from a Browning 12-gauge shotgun, killing the cat. Officers found a spent shell at the scene.
Police noted that a house at 809 Walnut was about 15 to 20 feet behind the cat, and a family with a 5-week-old child was inside the residence during the shooting. The residence wasn't hit, police said.
Cedar Falls police arrested Frohn for reckless use of a firearm, and he was later released pending trial.
The shooting remains under investigation.
MORE reactionary Christian terror and the GOP is too PC to call it what it is.
