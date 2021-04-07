Cedar Falls man arrested for sexual abuse

CEDAR FALLS – A Cedar Falls man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a preteen girl.
Cedar Falls police arrested Samuel Scott Adkisson, 29, of 4410 University Ave., on Tuesday on charges of second-degree sexual abuse and continuous sexual abuse of a child. Bond was set at $100,000.
Authorities allege Adkisson had ongoing sexual contact with a girl under the age of 13. Cedar Falls police were notified of the abuse Monday after receiving information from the Iowa Department of Human Services, and the girl was interviewed at a child protection center, according to court records.
The continuous sexual abuse charges carries up to 50 years in prison upon conviction.
Support Local Journalism
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.