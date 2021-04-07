Cedar Falls man arrested for sexual abuse

Cedar Falls police arrested Samuel Scott Adkisson, 29, of 4410 University Ave., on Tuesday on charges of second-degree sexual abuse and continuous sexual abuse of a child. Bond was set at $100,000.

Authorities allege Adkisson had ongoing sexual contact with a girl under the age of 13. Cedar Falls police were notified of the abuse Monday after receiving information from the Iowa Department of Human Services, and the girl was interviewed at a child protection center, according to court records.