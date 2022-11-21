Cedar Falls man arrested for hitting dog with shovel

CEDAR FALLS – A Cedar Falls man had been arrested for allegedly hitting his girlfriend’s dog with a shovel.

Cedar Falls police arrested Ayden Troy McDaniel-Jensen, 19, on a charges of animal neglect. He was also arrested for harassment, disorderly conduct and interference.

Bond was set at $28,000.

Authorities were called to a mobile home at 700 W. Ridgeway Ave. around 9:50 a.m. Feb. 24 after a neighbor heard yelping and a thumping sound and then saw McDaniel hit a dog with a shovel about 12 times.

The neighbors yelled at McDaniel, and he went inside and then left the area and left the dog outside.

Police found the dog hiding under a mobile home, and Animal Control workers found blood around its mouth and its leg bleeding. Animal Control took possession of the dog.

A warrant was issued for McDaniel, and he apparently remained at large until Wednesday when police were called to a disturbance at the mobile home park. McDaniel attempted to run from police and jumped down an embankment before he was captured.

He was also arrested for harassment and disorderly conduct for allegedly yelling at staff at the Kwik Star on Nordic Drive in a Dec. 26 incident where he allegedly threatened to “go home and grab something different.”

McDaniel is also awaiting trial for an August 2021 incident where officers with the Waterloo Police Department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team found him with a loaded 9 mm Taurus G2C handgun, marijuana and a scale during a traffic stop.