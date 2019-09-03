CEDAR FALLS — A Cedar Fall man has been arrested for allegedly firing a shotgun and a revolver during a disturbance outside his home Tuesday morning.
Arden Hall, 22, of 710 W. Seerley Blvd., was arrested for misdemeanor reckless use of a firearm causing damage.
According to police, people began throwing items outside his apartment and damaged the complex around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.
While this was happening, Hall fired a .410 shotgun and a .357 revolver from his apartment's kitchen window, police said. He then went outside and fired more shots into the air. In the course of firing off the rounds, Hall damaged a vehicle in the parking lot, according to police.
