 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cedar Falls man arrested for drugs, gun during traffic stop
0 comments
alert top story

Cedar Falls man arrested for drugs, gun during traffic stop

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- A Cedar Falls man has been arrested after police found drugs and a handgun during a traffic stop in Waterloo over the weekend.

According to police, officers with Waterloo Police Department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team pulled over a Chevrolet Impala as part of an ongoing investigation around 4 p.m. Sunday.

The driver had a loaded 9 mm Taurus G2C handgun in his waistband. Officers also found a bag of marijuana and a digital scale.

Ayden Troy McDaniel-Jensen, 18, of 824 W. Second St., was arrested for carrying weapons and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Bond was set at $5,000.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Just $1 for 6 months for a Courier digital subscription

Photos: Guns in Northeast Iowa crime cases

clip art squad cars
0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Taliban's swift Afghan takeover shocks Biden team

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+3
Gun charges haunt shooting victim two decades later
Crime and Courts

Gun charges haunt shooting victim two decades later

  • Updated

Now 51 years old, Perpecto Rico Perez sits in the Linn County Jail in Cedar Rapids awaiting sentencing for a two-decade-old offense. A hearing is scheduled for December, and he faces up to 10 years in prison and will likely be sentenced to three years with removal from the country.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News