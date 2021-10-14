 Skip to main content
Cedar Falls man arrested for domestic assault

New Cedar Falls Police patch.

CEDAR FALLS – A Cedar Falls man has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and officers who then tried to arrest him.

James Junior Gillam III, 35, 4224 Spruce Hills Drive, was arrested for felony domestic assault with strangulation, interference and two counts of assault on a peace officer.

The victim showed up at the police station around 7:10 p.m. Wednesday with bruising on her neck, a bite mark on her arm and other injuries.

When officers arrived at Gillam’s home, he attempted to leave. A struggle followed, and Gillam allegedly bit and spit his own blood on officers, according to court records.

