Cedar Falls man arrested for breaking windows, damaging vehicle

CEDAR FALLS -- Police arrested a man they say broke several windows and kicked in the door of a woman's residence, as well as damaged her vehicle in an early-morning burglary.

James Lee Altman Jr., 36, was arrested just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday and charged with second-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief, both felonies.

Altman Jr. was booked into the Black Hawk County Jail and remained there Saturday morning on a no-bond hold for the criminal mischief charge.

Cedar Falls Police say they were called to 708 Main St. just before 3:15 a.m. June 20 for a burglary in progress.

Once there, they met with a resident who identified Altman Jr., and said he had broken several windows, kicked the door into her residence and "severely damaged" her car, which had been parked in her driveway, according to police.

The woman also said Altman Jr. had fled on foot.

Police detained him a short time later. It was unclear where he was detained.

