You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Cedar Falls man arrested for breaking windows, damaging vehicle
0 comments
breaking

Cedar Falls man arrested for breaking windows, damaging vehicle

{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS -- Police arrested a man they say broke several windows and kicked in the door of a woman's residence, as well as damaged her vehicle in an early-morning burglary.

James Lee Altman Jr., 36, was arrested just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday and charged with second-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief, both felonies.

Altman Jr. was booked into the Black Hawk County Jail and remained there Saturday morning on a no-bond hold for the criminal mischief charge.

Cedar Falls Police say they were called to 708 Main St. just before 3:15 a.m. June 20 for a burglary in progress.

Once there, they met with a resident who identified Altman Jr., and said he had broken several windows, kicked the door into her residence and "severely damaged" her car, which had been parked in her driveway, according to police.

The woman also said Altman Jr. had fled on foot.

Police detained him a short time later. It was unclear where he was detained.

Mugshot Gallery for June 2020

+8 
+8 
Mitchell Magvin Stevens
+8 
+8 
Cory Woods, Justin Carlson, Daniel Carolus, Chad Simmons and Anthony Kelley
+8 
+8 
Maxwell Richard Liebe
+8 
+8 
Juilien Quintez Harris-Bentley
+8 
+8 
Amanda Roena Leonard-Hellum
021814ho-cf-police-patch

New Cedar Falls Police patch.

 COURTESY PHOTO
0 comments
0
0
1
0
6

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News