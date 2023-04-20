WATERLOO — One person has been arrested in connection with gunfire at a Waterloo apartment complex late Wednesday.

Police charged 21-year-old Vontrell Lumpkin, of 2507 Royal Drive, Cedar Falls, for felon in possession of a firearm, reckless use of a firearm and use of a weapon in a crime.

Residents in the 700 block of Russell Road called police around 9:05 p.m. Wednesday to report the sound of gunfire. Officers found two spend 9 mm shell casings.

Authorities allege Lumpkin traveled to the apartment complex as part of an ongoing disagreement with another person. While there, he allegedly fired two shots into the air.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities allege Lumpkin is prohibited from handling firearms because of an arrest in a 2018 home robbery in Cedar Falls.

Rat ambassadors show off abilities