Cedar Falls man arrested following drug search

CEDAR FALLS – A Cedar Falls man has been arrested on drug charges after officers searched his home early Wednesday.

Levi Colin Dull, 42, of 1615 Sunnyside Drive, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Bond has been set at $500,000.

According to court records, officers executed a search warrant at his home at about 1 a.m. Wednesday and found a quarter pound of meth in a bag in the basement.

Officers also found two digital scales with meth residue and meth-related items at the home.

Dull is currently on probation for a 2015 incident in which police found more than 7 grams of meth and about $6,000 in cash while searching a Parkview Boulevard home where he was living at the time.

