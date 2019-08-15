CEDAR FALLS – A Cedar Falls man has been released pending trial after allegedly firing a gun in his mobile home over the weekend.
A passerby called police after hearing five gunshots as he walked past the mobile home at lot 114 around 8:20 p.m. Saturday.
Officers surrounded the home and detained the resident, 27-year-old Jeffrey Scott Baker, when he exited a short time later. Inside the mobile home, officers found spent shell casings on the floor and loaded 9mm Ruger pistol on a coffee table next to a pill bottle that contained marijuana. A skull-shaped pipe with marijuana residue was found in the kitchen.
Baker was arrested for reckless use of a firearm, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm in connection with a drug offense.
