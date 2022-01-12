 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking topical featured top story

Cedar Falls man arrested after 800 pigs die from neglect

  • Updated
  • 0
011122jr-butler-rd

Authorities removed pigs from a South Butler Road farm in rural Cedar Falls after more than 800 died of malnutrition and dehydration in December 2021.

 Jeff Reinitz

CEDAR FALLS – A rural Cedar Falls man has been arrested on animal neglect charges after hundreds of pigs died at his farm in December.

Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies arrested 38-year-old Nolan Otto Dewall on Monday on one count of livestock neglect, a misdemeanor.

Dewall had been hired by another man to raise 2,500 baby pigs until they reached around 280 pounds, according to court records. The animals were delivered to his farm at 417 S. Butler Road in late December with 15 tons of feed.

By Dec. 30, a consultant found that 800 of the pigs had died and that the animals didn’t have ready access to water and some didn’t have access to food.

011122jr-butler-rd-2

Authorities removed pigs from a South Butler Road farm in rural Cedar Falls after more than 800 died of malnutrition and dehydration in December 2021.

The consultant also found temperatures inside the barns was found to be under 50 degrees Fahrenheit, when freshly weened hogs need temperatures around 80 to 95 degrees to survive, court records state.

A veterinarian who was called to investigate found that water dishes were “bone dry” and some of the feeders were empty, records state.

People are also reading…

Tissues samples from the pigs were submitted to the Iowa State University Veterinary Lab, which found no signs of disease but showed malnutrition and dehydration, records state. A state veterinarian determined the hogs died of malnutrition and dehydration.

Pigs would have to be deprived of food and water for more than 48 hours to die according to court records.

Some pigs had frostbite on their ears and some had their ears frozen off, records state.

Authorities removed the remaining pigs from the farm to another facility, and 51 pigs perished during the move and another 60 died in the following days, records state.

A look at the challenges 2021 has posed to local governments across the nation and how they have overcome them. For example, Supervisor Cindy Chavez of Santa Clara County, helped rally her county to aid those most vulnerable to COVID-19 and Karen Fegely, the Deputy Commerce Director at City of Philadelphia, aided businesses hit by lockdowns with much-needed grants. Source by: Stringr
5 months for $5
0 Comments
0
0
0
2
8

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

At least 10 dead amid severe floods in Brazil

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News