Cedar Falls judge re-elected to head Iowa Court of Appeals

CEDAR FALLS – The Iowa Court of Appeals has again chosen a Cedar Falls judge to lead the court.
Judge Thomas Bower was elected chief judge for the appellate court during its January meeting. This is Bower’s second stint in the position -- he was first elected chief judge by the nine-member court’s other judges in 2019 following the retirement of Chief Judge Gayle Nelson Vogel.
The position is a two-year term.
Bower received his bachelor's degree from Illinois State University in 1984 and earned his law degree from Drake University in 1987.
Following law school, he served as an assistant city attorney in Ames and as an assistant Black Hawk County attorney in Waterloo. Bower was appointed to the district associate court bench in 1993 and the district court bench in 1995.
In 2006, he helped to establish the Black Hawk County Adult Drug Court program and a similar mental health court program in 2009. He was appointed to the Iowa Court of Appeals in 2012.