CEDAR FALLS – Crime in Cedar Falls dipped in 2018 compared with the previous year despite an increase in police calls, according to numbers released by the city’s police department.
Fire calls also were down, according to city officials.
“We are fortunate to live in a city with low crime, a low number of fires and steady growth. We have a great team of public safety employees that are working together to increase our prevention and response efforts through a council approved cross-trained public safety model. Cedar Falls remains to be a great city to work, live and do business,” Mayor Jim Brown said in a prepared statement.
The crime drop followed a 12 percent increase from 2016 to 2017.
In 2018, overall reported offenses were down 7.78 percent from 2,314 to 2,134, according to police department statistics. Calls for service handled by police were up from 17,719 in 2017 to 18,156 last year.
Group A offenses — about 30 serious crimes — were down 14.5 percent in 2018 over the previous year. Minor crimes in the Group B category showed a 10.9 percent increase led largely by an increase in intoxication reports.
Total index crimes — murder, robbery, rape, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny and auto theft – were down in 2018, from 647 to 579. Of those, the only increases were in robbery — which doubled from six to 12 — and vehicle theft, which went from 32 to 34. There were no homicides in 2018.
The department highlighted a drop in vandalism, from 191 reports in 2017 to 143 last year. Forgery and credit card fraud reports also showed a large drop — 31 percent from 217 to 149. Intoxicated driving cases jumped 16.7 percent from 114 to 133.
For the city fire department, calls to fire scenes were down 42 percent, and there were no fatal fires in 2018.
