CEDAR FALLS – A Cedar Falls City Council member was sentenced to two days in jail --- or two days at a community college class --- after pleading guilty to drunken driving.
Mark Anthony Miller, 42, pleaded to first-offense operating while intoxicated in Black Hawk County District Court on Friday.
Assistant County Attorney Molly Edwards had sought four days in jail because of Miller’s high blood-alcohol content --- he blew a .215 on a breath test, more than twice the legal limit to drive --- and the fact he was stopped while driving down the wrong side of the road.
But Judge Brook Jacobsen sided with the defense, sentencing Miller to two days in jail and one year of self probation. Another 88 days in jail were suspended.
Under the sentence, Miller can take part in an operating while intoxicated program through Hawkeye Community College in lieu of jail time, which is a standard option for first-time drunken driving convictions. The class, which costs $450 and is held at a local hotel, usually starts on a Friday night and runs all day Saturday and Sunday.
Miller was also ordered to pay a $1,250 fine, $140 in court costs and a $447 surcharge for a total of $1,837. Half of the fine and surcharges can be waived if he acquires a temporary restricted license and an ignition interlock device.
A University of Northern Iowa police officer pulled over Miller on 18th Street shortly after 1 a.m. June 2.
Miller was elected to the City Council in 2013, serving the city’s First Ward.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.