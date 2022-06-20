Cedar Falls City Council confirms Berte's public safety director appointment in 5-2 vote

CEDAR FALLS – Craig Berte was confirmed as Cedar Falls' public safety director Monday night.

Berte was confirmed to the top position by the City Council on a 5-2 vote. He beat out two other finalists and was recommended as the number one choice by Mayor Rob Green, City Administrator Ron Gaines, and a selection committee.

Seven candidates initially applied for the job of leading the conjoined police and fire operation.

Berte has been with the department since 1991.

“I’m humbled and honored by the opportunity,” Berte said after the meeting. “There are many things we are going to keep on doing well.”

He’ll be paid an annual salary of $157,508, Gaines told The Courier.

His first day in the permanent role is Saturday. He’s been interim director since former director Jeff Olson retired March 11. Before that, Berte was police chief.

Berte noted his department will continue to work on communication and “its role of informing the public.”

“Cedar Falls Public Safety will continue to make the best use of our citizens' tax dollars while providing effective and efficient fire and police services,” he said in a city press release. “We are proud to reduce our city’s fire risk through an aggressive annual fire inspections program and work to prevent and reduce crime utilizing technology and enforcement efforts targeting areas with the greatest potential for violent crime.”

Councilors Dave Sires and Dustin Gainfield voted against his appointment.

Sires initially “refused” to vote; according to City Attorney Keven Rogers, that equates to “a vote in the negative.”

Sires said Berte has done a “fine job for our city of Cedar Falls for many years” and may have been the best candidate, but felt there should have been more council and public involvement in the hiring process for “such a powerful position."

Two councilors, Kelly Dunn and Simon Harding, served on the committee that interviewed the three finalists May 25. The public was given the opportunity to comment Monday night. No one stepped forward to speak.

Ganfield also noted his appreciation for the job Berte has done in Cedar Falls, but said he has “concerns” with filling the position because future discussions about the public safety officer model could result in changes.

A majority of councilors have said they want an external review of the department, but discussions have been postponed until the annual goal setting sessions in November.

Any audit likely wouldn’t happen until next year.

“I’m not convinced yet that this is a position we need to hire at this moment,” Ganfield said.

During the discussion, Councilor Gil Schultz backed Berte as someone who has shown the commitment to Cedar Falls.

“As far as not having an alignment or understanding with the PSO” -- which Sires questioned when noting he wanted “somebody with true experience in the PSO system so we could have the very best community that we could possibly have” -- Schultz argued Berte "grew up with it. He’s been there for every step.”

Green reaffirmed his support for Berte after the meeting.

“He was the best candidate for the job. I have my full confidence in his abilities,” he said.

“He is well-regarded within the local law enforcement community, as evidenced during the selection process for police chief in 2020,” Green said in a memo to the council. “In my interactions with him in his capacity as acting public safety director, he has amply shown executive-level thinking and demonstrated that he is well-prepared, capable, and eager to perform at the director level in service to the people of Cedar Falls.”

After the meeting, Dunn, chair of council’s administration committee, noted Berte had done a “great job” as police chief and in the interim director role. She noted he’s practically “grown up at the department,” having served since 1991.

“He also helped out the Racial Equity Task Force,” she said. “He’s an active citizen, and that’s important as well, as someone who I think will be a great leader.”

A graduate with a criminology degree from the University of Northern Iowa, Berte has held the titles of police officer, investigator, sergeant, lieutenant, captain, assistant director/assistant police chief, and police chief while serving Cedar Falls.

Berte and his wife raised their five children in Cedar Falls.

The lone external finalist was Lynn “Al” Fear Jr., a retired 25-year veteran of the Cedar Rapids Police Department and the founder and director of operations at the Guardian Training Services Institute, which according to its website is "a group of individuals devoted to improving the lives and careers of emergency responders across the country."

The other candidate was Acting Police Chief Mark Howard, formerly a captain with the department.

Because of Olson’s retirement, a number of public safety personnel were promoted in the interim.

City leaders will meet sometime in the next few days to plan for the future, said Berte. But a city spokesperson has said the department will go through a formal hiring process for the police chief.

