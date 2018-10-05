CEDAR FALLS – A Mount Pleasant man has been arrested for drunken driving following an early morning chase Friday through Cedar Falls that ended when his pickup truck fell apart.
John William Anderson, 18, was arrested for eluding and first-offense operating while intoxicated and ticketed for striking roadway fixtures. Anderson was later released from the Black Hawk County Jail.
According to police, a Cedar Falls patrol officer was sent to the 2700 block of College Street around 2:50 a.m. Friday for a suspicious truck. Police found a silver Chevrolet Silverado resting against a "no parking" sign on the parking strip with part of the vehicle in the roadway. The truck was still running and in drive.
The officer noticed an odor of alcohol and tried to wake Anderson, who was in the driver’s seat.
When the driver woke and noticed police, he stepped on the accelerator, mowing over the no parking sign. The chase headed down College Street onto Jennings Drive where the truck hit a light pole, according to court records.
The driver allegedly tried to drive off again, but the truck’s front axle started to fall off, and police pulled Anderson out through a window. He registered a .179 on a breath test, police said.
