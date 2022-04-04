 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Falls chase ends in arrest

CEDAR FALLS --- A Waterloo woman has been arrested in connection with a chase in a stolen truck following a theft at a Cedar Falls store Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to a larceny at Fleet Farm around 4:40 p.m., and officers attempted to stop the suspect, who was driving truck.

The driver didn’t stop and continued on, leading authorities from Cedar Falls and Hudson police departments, the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol on a pursuit until finally pulling over in Grundy County, according to police.

Police determined the truck had been reported stolen from Waterloo.

Police arrested Corrie Lynn Hall, 46, on charges of eluding, second-degree theft and second-degree criminal mischief along with numerous traffic citations. Bond was set at $12,000.

Arraignment set in 2012 Nashua slaying

Investigators with the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office filed a charge of first-degree murder against Randy Patrie, who had long been suspected in the shotgun slaying of Carl “Ken” Gallmeyer

