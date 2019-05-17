CEDAR FALLS -- Cedar Falls Public Safety personnel were dispatched to a Cedar Falls business this morning after a reported bomb threat.
At 10:39 a.m. officers were called to the CBE Group at 1309 Technology Parkway. A CBE employee said they'd received a threat over the phone from a male subject claiming he was a member of a terrorist organization and had access to weapons of mass destruction, according to Cedar Falls police. He also claimed he had tracked the location of the CBE Group.
You have free articles remaining.
Police determined it was not a credible threat and that CBE employees were not in danger, authorities said in a release. Cedar Falls officers are continuing to investigate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.