CEDAR FALLS -- Cedar Falls Public Safety personnel were dispatched to a Cedar Falls business this morning after a reported bomb threat.

At 10:39 a.m. officers were called to the CBE Group at 1309 Technology Parkway. A CBE employee said they'd received a threat over the phone from a male subject claiming he was a member of a terrorist organization and had access to weapons of mass destruction, according to Cedar Falls police. He also claimed he had tracked the location of the CBE Group.

Police determined it was not a credible threat and that CBE employees were not in danger, authorities said in a release. Cedar Falls officers are continuing to investigate.

Lifestyles and Features Editor

Lifestyles Editor for The Courier

