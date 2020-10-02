Cedar Falls bar faces emergency proclamation violation

CEDAR FALLS – A Cedar Falls establishment is one of three businesses recently brought up on complaints for allegedly violating the governor’s emergency proclamation regarding coronavirus precautions.

Officials with the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division allege Mary Lou’s Bar and Grill, 2719 Center St., failed to ensure social distancing between groups, failed to ensure that all customers who were served alcoholic beverages were also served food and/or failed to ensure that all patrons were seated while consuming.

The alleged violation stemmed from a Sept. 10 incident.

Other establishments with recent complaints include:

George’s Pizza in Nevada --- failed to ensure at least six feet between each group or individual; failed to ensure that all customers who were served alcoholic beverages were also served food; and/or failed to ensure that all patrons were seated during an Aug. 29 incident.

Pints Pub n Patio in Des Moines --- failed to ensure at least six feet between each group; failed to limit patrons from congregating together; failed to ensure that all patrons were seated at a table; and/or failing to implement reasonable measures for increased hygiene practices in a Sept. 19 incident.

