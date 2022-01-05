Cedar Falls authorities levy charges in catalytic converter thefts

CEDAR FALLS – Cedar Falls authorities have now filed charges against a Waterloo man suspected in a large number of catalytic converter thefts in the area.

Shane Michael Mehmen, 33, had earlier been arrested for ongoing criminal conduct and other charges stemming from thefts of the emission control devices in Waterloo.

On Saturday, Cedar Falls police added charges of first-degree theft and first-degree criminal mischief for thefts at four businesses in their city in the fall of 2021. His bond currently sits at $99,000.

The new charges are connected to thefts reported at Direct Appliance and TV, 5424 University Ave.; Blue Line Moving and Storage, 5614 Nordic Drive; Sieben Electric, 5516 Nordic Drive; and Prairie Life Storage, 6100 Production Drive.

Replacement and repair costs are estimated at $13,397, according to Cedar Falls police.

Several people have been arrested in recent months for having a role in the theft and sale of converters for scrap.

