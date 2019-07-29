{{featured_button_text}}
This is the aftermath of a kitchen fire Saturday at 4430 Ashworth Drive in Cedar Falls.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF CEDAR FALLS PUBLIC SAFETY

CEDAR FALLS -- A minor kitchen fire at 4430 Ashworth Drive was extinguished by sprinklers before firefighters arrived Saturday afternoon.

"The fire was 100 percent put out by the sprinkler system," said Public Safety Director Jeff Olson. 

At 2:21 p.m. Saturday Cedar Falls Firefighters were dispatched to a kitchen fire. When they arrived they found the apartment complex's sprinkler system had extinguished the fire. 

Capt. Mike Buhrow radioed back that additional assistance wasn't needed, Olson said. 

The apartment complex residents were evacuated when firefighters arrived. 

The fire was caused by a cardboard box left on top of stove, which was accidentally turned on, Olson said. 

There were no injuries. The stove was damaged and may need to be replaced and cabinets above the stove were burned as well.   

The resident was in the process of moving out. 

