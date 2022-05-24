Cedar Bend Humane Society aids in rescue of dogs, cats in Alta Vista neglect investigation

ALTA VISTA — Authorities rescued dozens of animals and found several dead while investigating a report of animal neglect at a rural Alta Vista property this week.

In all, 23 dogs and five cats were removed from the home at 1660 130th St., according to the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office. Another four dogs were found deceased.

The Cedar Bend Humane Society assisted the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department in seizing the animals from the hoarding situation.

The pets were turned over to the Cedar Bend Humane Society in Waterloo and officials continue to work to find placement of the geese, ducks, and chickens that were also located on the property.

The address is owned by Dianne Williams and deputies met with Derek Burton, who lives at the address. Authorities were notified about the conditions on May 18, and on Monday Williams voluntarily surrendered all the animals on the property, according to the sheriff’s office.

No arrests have been made and criminal charges are pending at this time as the investigation continues.

Rescuers wore protective body suits and respirator masks to enter the home, where most of the dogs were kept in stacked crates in their own waste. Some animals were roaming free. “It was one of the worst, unsanitary places I have ever been in,” said CBHS Executive Director Kristy Gardner.

“Close to half of the dogs are from 10 to 14 years old and range from Great Dane mixes, terrier mixes, border collie mixes, Shar-Pei mixes, Chihuahuas, a beagle and more. The youngest is about four months,” Gardner said.

Gardner said the CBHS medical staff and veterinarian Dr. Kent Melick will spend the next few days evaluating each animal for medical needs.

“They were so terrified when we got them here and settled for the night. Most of them had good body weight – none were emaciated, but I don’t know that they received consistent food, and they were living in filth – urine stained and feces caked on them,” Gardner said.

In addition to being bathed and matted hair removed, the animals will be spayed and neutered, vaccinated, treated for parasites and tested for heartworm. Many need dental treatment. Several young dogs will be closely observed because they may have been exposed to canine parvovirus.

“A couple of the female dogs appear to be pregnant, but we’ll know more after the evaluations,” Gardner said.

She described the process as "a big undertaking. Once the evaluations are done and any medical conditions treated, we'll begin the process of finding new homes for all of them and getting them adopted. The older ones, especially, deserve to spend whatever time they have left in a loving, clean home."

Donations are being accepted to help cover medical expenses and can be made online at cedarbendhumane.org.

The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office also was assisted by the New Hampton Vet Clinic, Chickasaw County Rescue Squad, Alta Vista Fire Department and the Chickasaw County Attorney’s Office.

Staff writer Jeff Reinitz contributed to this report.

