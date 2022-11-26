Caution urged in wake of fatal fires in Iowa

WATERLOO — Fire officials are asking the public to use caution around their homes in the wake to three devastating fires in Iowa that took the lives of seven people in recent weeks.

In Mason City, four children perished in a house fire on Nov. 16. A couple died in a Cedar Rapids fire on Nov. 17. The following day, on Nov. 18, a child died in a house fire in Onslow.

The deaths came during a dip in temperatures with the onset of winter.

They also pushed the state-wide total for fire fatalities to around 35, according to figures from the State Fire Marshal.

With another month to go in 2022, Iowa has already surpassed the previous year’s total of 29 dead, according to Fire Marshal’s office statistics.

The first fatal fire in the state for 2022 happened in Waterloo, just hours into the new year, when 53-year-old Frank Nelson Jr. died in a fire at his Logan Avenue home. The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.

Waterloo saw a second fire fatality in February when 80-year-old Mary Kaye Olsen died in a fire at her duplex on Commercial Street. The fire was caused by discarded smoking materials, according to the State Fire Marshal.

A third came in August when Tony Lewis Grider, 60, was trapped in the bedroom of his East Second Street home. His friend and sometimes roommate, John Walter Spooner, was convicted on arson charges and is awaiting trial for murder.

The Cedar Falls fire department is reminding residents of some basic fire safety tips related to smoke detectors and portable heaters.

“If you or a member of your family have any questions concerning fire safety please reach out to your local fire department,” Capt. John Zolondek of Cedar Falls Fire Rescue said in a news release. “We want to work together to reduce all fire hazards, especially those inside homes which occur more frequently during cold weather”.

Smoke alarms

Install smoke alarms inside each bedroom, outside each sleeping area, and on every level of the home, including the basement. Never paint smoke alarms. Paint, stickers, or other decorations could keep the alarms from working.

Smoke alarms should be interconnected, so when one sounds, they all sound. Replace the batteries in your smoke alarms annually. Replace all smoke alarms in a home every 10 years.

Portable heaters

Children and pets should not sit closer than three feet in front of a space heater. Always place space heaters on a solid, flat surface and at least three feet away from any item that burns. Avoid placing heaters near curtains, tablecloths or other flapping fabrics.

Always make sure the space heater has an automatic shut off switch, which forces the heater to shut-off as soon as it reaches a dangerously high heat level. Inspect space heaters routinely for cracked or damaged cords and plugs. Never plug space heaters into extension cords or power strips; always plug directly into wall outlets.