Caution urged after cyclist hit near Jesup

JESUP -- Authorities are urging walkers, bicyclists and motorists to use more caution as warmer temperatures means more people outside.

A bicyclist was struck by a passing vehicle in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend west of Jesup.

“With nicer weather, we got people walking the roads, the activity level goes up, and we need to be cognizant of bicyclists and pedestrians,” said Capt. Mark Herbst with the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.

He said walkers and cyclists should wear bright-colored clothing to be more visible to motorists. Pedestrians should walk facing oncoming traffic so they can spot vehicles headed their way. Bicyclists should ride on the right heading the same direction as traffic, Herbst said.

In Sunday’s accident, deputies said Sam Strayer, 22, was riding his bike in the 11600 block of Osage Road shortly before 7 p.m. when he was struck from behind by a vehicle that left the area.

Herbst said the vehicle may be a black-and-maroon side-by-side UTV.

Medics with Jesup Ambulance transported Strayer to Mercy One Medical Center in Waterloo with non-life threatening injuries. Jesup Police and Fire assisted at the scene.