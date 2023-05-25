Share this article paywall-free.
WATERLOO — A Waterloo man who was found dead in Elmwood Cemetery earlier this month died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to authorities.
The deceased was identified as 31-year-old Moses Batemon.
Batemon died May 9 of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office. The manner of death was ruled suicide, according to the agency.
A maintenance worker found the body under a tree shortly before 1 p.m. that day. A firearm was found at the scene.
Photos: Body found in Elmwood Cemetery, May 9, 2023
050923jr-elmwood-body-1
050923jr-elmwood-body-2
050923jr-elmwood-body-4
050923jr-elmwood-body-3
050923jr-elmwood-body-5
